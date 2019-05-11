Ireland shop makes chicken nugget ice cream

We all have our favorite ice cream flavor. Maybe it’s strawberry, vanilla, oreo, or even coffee. But have you ever tried chicken nugget ice cream?

The store XXI Ice in Dundalk, Ireland makes this unusual combination. They prepare it as a rolled ice cream. Rolled ice cream is where cream is poured onto a cold surface and then mixed, froze, and served as 5-6 rolls.

XXI Ice posted a video on their facebook page of them creating the dish. Three chicken nuggets are added into the cream mixture and then the finished product is topped with three more chicken nuggets.

A spokesperson from XXI said: “We turn anything we can mash into ice cream, from chocolate to McNuggets. Nothing is too far! We are trying to bring ice cream rolls to Ireland in what is a new and exciting take on your standard ice cream.”