IPD searching for missing man

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) – Irondequoit Police officers are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 73-year-old man.

Officers said Robert Simpson has blue eyes and white hair and a beard.

Simpson was last seen wearing a red and green Christmas knit hat, blue jacket with an orange collar, black sweatshirt, black pants, and black shoes.

Simpson stands 5’10” and weighs roughly 160 pounds.

According to officers, Simpson resides on Tarrington Road in Irondequoit.

Officers said a man who fit Simpson’s description was seen on Saturday evening at around 6:30 p.m. He was given a ride by a local cab company to his residence from an establishment in Rochester.

A family member reported him missing to IPD after he never made it inside. The male may appear confused.

Anyone with information in regards to Simpson’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.