IPD searching for man linked to burglaries

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) – The Irondequoit Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the man seen pictured who was involved in burglaries at commercial businesses along E Ridge Road in Irondequoit.

Police said the suspect stole money from a cash register from two businesses on August 19.

The man was seen on video operating the van seen in the photograph.

Officers located the suspect’s van in an apartment complex in Irondequoit.

According to officers, the van was stolen from a business in the City of Rochester.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers or 911.