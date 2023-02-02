ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An inflated balloon greeted guests at a sweet 16 party last summer. It’s among the eerie images now part of police evidence captured the night 16-year-old Zahira Smith was shot and killed.

Smith’s 17th birthday is February 5th, but her family will be celebrating without her — and without the closure they need to heal from an 8 month long nightmare.

“It was an unintended target who was struck and killed who had her whole life ahead of her,” Rochester Police Sergeant David Joseph said.

Police say at least a dozen rounds were fired the night of June 4th. The first shots came from a vacant lot across the street from the short-term rental home on Emerson Street. They say some partygoers returned fire, as others ran to get away.

An 18-year-old was shot, but survived. There have been no arrests.

“I honestly thought we would get more form the public, from the community on this case than what we have,” Joseph said. “We need somebody that would know first hand what happened and we need them to come forward.”

Zahira’s grandmother Ann Smith and her mother Allie Forrest are each hosting a birthday celebration in Zahira’s honor this Saturday. Dozens have been invited to help them remember a teen they both describe as a “a good girl” who loved fashion —especially 90’s fashion— and spoke of attending Spellman University and studying to become a pediatrician.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RPD investigators or Crimestoppers.