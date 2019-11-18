Interview with the mother, grandmother of Michael Brown

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The mother and grandmother of Michael Brown spoke for the first time to WFXR News late Friday afternoon and made a plea for Michael to turn himself in.

Brown is accused of killing his mother’s boyfriend in Franklin County on Nov. 9.

Vanessa and Diane Hanson’s interview was emotional, with Vanessa telling her son to turn himself in. She said she feared for his life.

“Michael, if you see this, please turn yourself in,” she said. “I’m scared for you. I love you, baby. We will get you a lawyer. We will help you. I won’t leave you. Just please turn yourself in. I can’t lose another person.”

Diane Hanson told her grandson to turn himself in and said he was loved.

“We still care about you. Nobody wants you hurt,” Diane said. “We’ve been speaking with the authorities for a week and they’re willing to do anything to get you in safe. And they’re working with us and we trust them on this. Please, turn yourself in. Nobody wants to see you die, also.”

Vanessa went onto say that she can’t lose her son.

