Woman falls off balcony while practicing ‘extreme yoga’

NUEVO LEON, Mexico (WTVO) — A woman survived falling 80 feet from a sixth-floor balcony while performing a yoga pose and posing for pictures over the weekend.

El Universal reports that the woman, identified as 23-year-old Alexa Terrazas, broke both of her legs in the fall, and fractured her arms, hips and head.

The publication says Terrazas broke 110 bones and underwent 11 hours of surgery.

She is expected to face years of recovery.

According to El Imparcial, the Nuevo Leon Attorney General’s Office investigated the fall and found that the guard rail did not have structural damage.