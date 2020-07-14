1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Widow of ex-Korean Air boss convicted of assaulting workers

International

by: KIM TONG-HYUNG, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Lee Myung-hee

Lee Myung-hee, the widow of former Korean Air Chairman Cho Yang-ho leaves the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Lee received a suspended prison sentence Tuesday for assault and other abuses of her chauffeur, security guard and other employees in a case that extended a bizarre legal saga surrounding the company’s founding family. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The widow of the former Korean Air chairman received a suspended prison sentence Tuesday for assault and other abuses of her chauffeur, security guard and other employees in a case that extended a bizarre legal saga surrounding the company’s founding family.

The Seoul Central District Court found the 70-year-old Lee Myung-hee guilty of habitual abuse toward helpless “victims who were under her influence” and sentenced her to a two-year prison sentence suspended by three years.

While prosecutors had sought a jail term of two-and-a-half years, the court said it considered Lee’s age and that she was acknowledging responsibility. It wasn’t immediately known whether prosecutors or Lee would appeal the ruling.

Lee was accused of physically and verbally abusing her employees between 2011 and 2018, including reportedly kicking her chauffeur for failing to load luggage into a car and throwing pruning shears toward a security guard at her home.

She is the widow of former Korean Air Chairman Cho Yang-ho, who died last year. Their son, Walter Cho, has been leading Korean Air since then.

Their daughter Cho Hyun-ah was a company executive who gained notoriety in 2014 after she ordered a Korean Air passenger plane to return to a terminal at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York because she was angry that the crew served her macadamia nuts in a bag instead of on a plate.

Dubbed “nut rage,” the incident severely tarnished the Cho family’s image. She was released from jail in South Korea in May 2015 after the top court suspended her sentence in the case.

Korean Air has seen tough business conditions since the coronavirus pandemic, and it is rotating 70% of its 20,000 workers on six months paid leave amid a sharp decrease in air travel.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

