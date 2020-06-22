1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Viggo Mortensen’s career to be honored by Spanish festival

International
Posted: / Updated:
Viggo Mortensen

FILE – In this Saturday, May 25, 2019 file photo, actor Viggo Mortensen poses for photographers upon arrival at the awards ceremony of the 72nd international film festival, Cannes, southern France. he career of Viggo Mortensen, Aragorn in the popular trilogy “Lord of the Rings” and a protagonist in the acclaimed Academy-award winner “Green Book,” will be honoured at this year’s San Sebastian Film Festival. Mortensen will be also holding the European premiere of “Falling,” his directorial debut, at the prestigious festival in northern Spain betwen Sept. 18-26. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris, File)

County by County COVID-19 Counter
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Open For Business
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
County By County Coronavirus Tracker
Open For Business
Live, Interactice Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute

MADRID (AP) — The career of Viggo Mortensen, Aragorn in the popular trilogy “Lord of the Rings” and a protagonist in the Academy Award-winning “Green Book,” will be honored at this year’s San Sebastian Film Festival.

The festival announced Monday that this year’s recipient of its “Donostia Award” will be Mortensen. For the moment, organizers are planning to hold the festival as normal, with film stars flying in from around the world. Spain has lifted most of its restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has left more than 28,000 dead in the country.

The Danish-American actor will also present the European premiere of “Falling,” his directorial debut, at the prestigious festival in northern Spain between Sept. 18-26.

The movie closed the Sundance Festival and has been selected for the Cannes Festival. It stars Lance Henriksen in the role of an aging father whose world collides with that of his estranged, homosexual son, played by Mortensen himself.

Mortensen, 61, has featured in around 50 movies in a career spanning more than three decades. He has been nominated for Oscars three times — for “Eastern Promises,” “Captain Fantastic,” and “Green Book,” in which he portrays the prejudiced driver of classical pianist Don Shirley, played by Mahershala Ali, during a tour of the Deep South in the early 1960s.

___

This story has corrected the first name to Mahershala, not Maershala, in the last paragraph.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss