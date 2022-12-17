ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Missing Saint John Fisher student Kenny Deland was reportedly found alive yesterday in Spain.

Kenny’s friend Hunter MacCammon, who spoke to News 8 previously about the search, said he was relived to hear the news.

But some parts of the story didn’t add up, he said. When asked if DeLand had ever planned to visit Spain, MacCammon said the following:

“No, and that was the weird part — he was never supposed to go to Spain. We never expected him to be in Spain.”

MacCammon said he has a lot of questions to ask DeLand once he can get in touch.

“The last time I had talked to him was when he had messaged me on SnapChat, but that was about three weeks before he went missing. And we hadn’t really talked since then, but he’s definitely someone that’s not — that’s very strange for him to not have contacted someone if something like this were to have happened.”