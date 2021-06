Our final batch of light rain is finishing making its way through the region as of the 6 o' clock hour. Drier skies with a cloudy mix is already making an appearance across Genesee and Wyoming counties that should bring an end to the widespread rain for the majority of us this evening. Temperatures are in the upper 60s and 70s and will likely keep from dropping too much from there as winds remain out of the south.

However, by later this evening and overnight an upper level disturbance drops in and could spark a round of showers and isolated storms that could wake you up with thunder and some gusty winds. Any evening plans should be good to go!