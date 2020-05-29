1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

UK’s Johnson, Trump, discuss potential of G-7 meeting

International
Posted: / Updated:
County by County COVID-19 Counter
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Open For Business
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
County By County Coronavirus Tracker
Open For Business
Live, Interactice Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and U.S. President Donald Trump discussed the possibility Friday of meeting in person at the upcoming G-7 gathering in the United States — a session called into question by the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Trump said last week he’s considering holding a meeting in the U.S. with the leaders of the world’s major economies after all. Trump had scheduled the Group of Seven summit for June 10-12 at Camp David, the presidential retreat in Maryland.

Then in March, he canceled the annual meeting because of the pandemic and said that the leaders would talk by video conference instead.

The announcement was the latest effort by Trump to signal to the nation that the U.S. economy is getting back up to speed after shutdowns meant to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Johnson’s Downing Street office said in a statement Friday that the two leaders also discussed the importance of international cooperation to develop a vaccine for the new coronavirus, in hopes of restoring some sense of normalcy to global affairs.

Johnson invited Trump to take part in the Global Vaccine Summit that the UK is hosting on 4 June.

The two leaders also denounced China’s plan to impose national security legislation on Hong Kong, describing it as undermining Hong Kong’s autonomy and the “One Country, Two Systems” framework.

China officially ratified a plan Thursday to write a national security law for Hong Kong that would outlaw secession, subversion and foreign interference in the semi-autonomous territory. Critics say the move, which follows months of often-violent protests in the city, will effectively put an end to the core values that set the former British colony apart from the rest of China.

___

Follow AP pandemic coverage at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Hoops

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss