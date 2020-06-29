1  of  74
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

UK city of Leicester awaits lockdown fate after virus spike

International

by: PAN PYLAS, Associated Press

A worker for Leicester City Council disinfects public toilets in Leicester, England, Monday June 29, 2020. The central England city of Leicester is waiting to find out if lockdown restrictions will be extended as a result of a spike in coronavirus infections. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) — Residents of the central English city of Leicester waited Monday to hear whether lockdown restrictions will persist for their area for two weeks longer following a spike in coronavirus infections.

Leicester has recorded 866 new coronavirus cases in the two weeks up to June 23, or nearly a third of its total through the pandemic. That prompted Home Secretary Priti Patel to indicate over the weekend that the city would face a local lockdown in a bid to get the outbreak under control. It would be the first time a U.K. city faced a local lockdown.

At the very least, there are indications that the government wants the current restrictions to remain in place for Leicester for two weeks beyond Saturday, when pubs and restaurants, among others, will be allowed to reopen in England for the first time in more than three months.

“We are concerned about Leicester, we are concerned about any local outbreak,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Monday while on a visit to a construction site in London. “I want to stress to people that we are not out of the woods yet.”

The U.K. has recorded more than 43,600 deaths, the highest by far in Europe. The government, which sets the coronavirus response for England, has said it won’t hesitate to reimpose lockdown restrictions on a specific region in the event of a local outbreak.

Leicester’s mayor, Peter Soulsby, said a document sent to him by the British government early Monday indicated the city of 330,000 will continue with “the present level of restriction for a further two weeks beyond July 4.”

He said he’s yet to be persuaded that the city is faring any worse than other places in England, and sharply criticized the British government over its handling of the situation.

Soulsby said he will tell Health Secretary Matt Hancock later Monday that there is “no reason to pick on Leicester, on our economy, on our businesses.”

Soulsby said the Public Health England report sent to him overnight had been “cobbled together” and “readily acknowledges” that cases are higher in Leicester due to higher levels of testing.

“If the virus is out of control or is spreading with the restrictions, I can’t see how extending them for a further two weeks would make any difference,” Soulsby said.

