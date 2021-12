Much of the region has been blanketed in a light coating of white tonight. Snow amounts have generally been an inch or less, but it's still enough to add a festive look to our wintry feel this evening. Temperatures will trend toward the lower and middle 20s as scattered snow showers continue to fade from here.

Given the cold, it's possible a few slick spots develop tonight, mainly on bridges and overpasses. Icy roads should be sparse, but something to monitor.