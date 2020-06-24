1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Turkey not considering lockdowns despite rise in virus cases

International
Posted: / Updated:

Women wearing face masks to protect against the spread of coronavirus, walk in the city centre, in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Turkish authorities have made the wearing of masks mandatory in three major cities to curb the spread of COVID-19 following an uptick in confirmed cases since the reopening of many businesses.(AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici)

County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey isn’t considering tightening its lockdown restrictions even though the number of daily coronavirus infections registered since they were eased is “higher than anticipated,” the health minister said Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters following the weekly meeting of the country’s scientific advisory council, Fahrettin Koca blamed the uptick in cases on widespread complacency and failure to comply with social distancing.

“We can say that the numbers are higher than what we anticipated,” Koca said. “We see that many people are under the perception that we have returned to normal. This perception must rapidly be deactivated.”

Turkey has witnessed an increase in the daily number of infections after the government authorized cafes, restaurants, gyms, parks, beaches and museums to reopen and eased stay-at-home orders for the elderly and young at the start of June.

The country has been registering average daily infections of around 1,260 since June 12, up from around 800 to 900 previously.

Koca on Wednesday reported 1,492 new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total infections registered in the country since March to 191,657. He also said there were 24 new COVID-19 deaths, taking the total to 5,025.

Last week, Koca said the resurgence of cases following the easing of restrictions were within expected limits.

Also Wednesday, the Interior Ministry said more than 7,000 people were fined for failing to wear masks on Monday and Tuesday — the first two days that Turkey started imposing fines in 62 provinces where the wearing of masks has been made mandatory in public spaces.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

