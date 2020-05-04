Turkey announces plan to ease virus restrictions

Breaking News
128 COVID-19 deaths, 1,554 confirmed cases in Monroe County, 104 hospitalized
Live Now
News 8 Now: Streaming newscasts online
1  of  76
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First
County by County COVID-19 Counter
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Open For Business
Coronavirus: Facts First
Coronavirus: Facts First
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
County By County Coronavirus Tracker
Open For Business
Coronavirus: Facts First
Live, Interactice Map of Global Coronavirus Cases

Turkey announces plan to ease virus restrictions

International
Posted: / Updated:

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, stands during an event to mark Turkey’s National Sovereignty and Children’s Day, in Istanbul, Thursday, April 23, 2020. Turkey celebrates National Sovereignty and Children’s Day on the 100th anniversary of the foundation of Turkey’s parliament and Turks are marking their first national holiday under lockdown amid the new coronavirus pandemic. (Turkish Presidency via AP, Pool)

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced Monday what he called a “normalization plan” to gradually ease restrictions imposed during the coronavirus pandemic as the death rate falls, but warned of tougher measures to come should the number of infections rebound.

In a televised address following a Cabinet meeting, Erdogan said shopping malls would be allowed to open starting on May 11, as would barber shops, hairdressers and beauty parlors — as long as they work on a system of appointment and accept customers at half-capacity.

Erdogan said that the government is also lifting entry and exit restrictions for seven cities where the coronavirus outbreak has been brought under control. The measure, however, will remain in place for 24 other cities, including Istanbul and Ankara.

He also announced a respite for those chafing in home quarantine.

Erdogan said that those over 65 — who have been under a curfew for the past six weeks — will be allowed to leave homes for four hours on May 10 when the rest of the population will be observing a weekend stay-at-home order. Children would be allowed to take walks for four hours on May 13 and teenagers on May 15.

“We have reached an important cornerstone,” Erdogan said, as he announced the gradual lifting of restrictions.

But he also warned: “If the rules aren’t adhered to and the outbreak spreads again we will be forced to resort to tougher measures.”

Meanwhile the health minister announced 64 new deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours — slightly up from Sunday’s 61 deaths, which was the lowest number of daily fatalities in over a month. The country’s death toll now stands at 3,461.

Fahrettin Koca, the minister, also reported 1,614 more confirmed cases, bringing the total number of infections to 127,659.

Turkey ranks eighth in confirmed cases, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss