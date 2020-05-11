Trump tells Iraq’s new PM: US willing to give economic help

Live Now
Dr. Anthony Fauci testifies to Senate panel
1  of  76
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First
County by County COVID-19 Counter
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Open For Business
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
County By County Coronavirus Tracker
Open For Business
Live, Interactice Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute

Trump tells Iraq’s new PM: US willing to give economic help

International

by: Array, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Mustafa al-Kahdimi

Mustafa al-Kahdimi, Iraqi Prime Minister-designate speaks to members of the Iraqi parliament in Baghdad, Iraq, Thursday, May 7, 2020. Iraq’s former spy chief was sworn in early Thursday as the prime minister by lawmakers after weeks of tense political negotiations as the country faces a severe economic crisis spurred by the coronavirus pandemic. The parliament approved the government of al-Kahdimi after long wrangling over his proposed Cabinet. (Iraqi Parliament Media Office, via AP)

BAGHDAD (AP) — President Donald Trump said in a phone call to Iraq’s new prime minister that the U.S. was willing to provide Iraq with economic assistance, according to an Iraqi government statement on Monday, as the country faces a severe financial crisis brought on by falling oil prices.

Mustafa al-Kadhimi, who was sworn in by Iraqi lawmakers last week ending five months of a leadership vacuum, received a call from Trump, the statement said, ahead of much anticipated talks next month that are expected to shape future Baghdad-Washington ties.

Trump congratulated al-Kadhimi for his new post, the statement said, and stressed the U.S. desire to strengthen bilateral relations and “provide the necessary economic assistance to support the Iraqi economy.”

Iraq is facing a financial crunch as oil prices plummet to historic lows. Iraq depends on crude exports to fund 90% of state expenditure.

Strategic talks to take place in June will run the gamut of U.S.-Iraq relations, from military to economic support, according to Iraqi and U.S. officials. Key questions, including the nature of the U.S. troop presence in Iraq, are expected to be discussed.

Iraqi officials and experts have warned that al-Kadhimi will have the difficult task balancing growing discontent among Iraqi lawmakers over the American presence in Iraq, while keeping Washington’s financial and strategic support for his government.

The U.S. has already taken steps to show its support for al-Kadhimi’s administration.

Hours after he was inaugurated, the State Department said it would grant Iraq a 120-day waiver enabling the country to continue importing crucial Iranian electricity and gas. Previous waivers gave Iraq just 30 days to make headway in developing domestic gas supply to meet energy needs, and were a sign of Washington’s growing impatience.

Al-Kadhimi’s new program also spells out measures welcomed by the U.S. These include a vow to hold early elections following months of widespread street protests, along with addressing Iraq’s severe health and economic woes, and bringing armed groups under the control of the state.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss