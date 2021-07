ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester mother says her children's trauma will last a long time after a car slammed into their home Tuesday.

Shannon Evans said Thursday it's a downright miracle she and her children are all still alive after all this. Speaking outside the hospital, she said after the car blasted through her Thomas Street home Tuesday, three of her kids were under the rubble, and she could not see the other two in all the commotion.