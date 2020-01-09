Tokyo Olympics creative director out over ‘power harassment’

FILE – In this June 11, 2019, file photo, a man walks past the Tokyo 2020 Olympic logos in Tokyo. One of the creative directors for this year’s Tokyo Olympics has resigned following allegations of what are being termed “power harassment.” Kaoru Sugano stepped away from the position and his resignation has been confirmed by the Tokyo organizing committee. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

One of the creative directors for this year’s Tokyo Olympics has resigned following allegations of what are being termed “power harassment.”

Kaoru Sugano has stepped away from the position and his resignation has been confirmed by the Tokyo organizing committee.

Tokyo organizers say Sugano had been disciplined by his employer Dentsu. Dentsu is a giant Japanese advertising agency that is handling much of the promotion for the Tokyo Olympics.

Organizers say the resignation will have “no impact” on the opening and closing ceremonies of the Olympics.

