High pressure across the Great Lakes will shift southeast into the Mid-Atlantic and that will shift winds to a warm breeze, sending temperatures up into the mid 70s by Saturday afternoon. It will be gem of a day with a mix of sun and clouds. A late summer feel for early fall. Zooming out will show a more sinister picture as rain showers are surrounding New York State. A warm front looms across Canada as well as a large storm system moving into the Ohio River Valley.

While this system does not look particularly strong, it will be broad and slow moving. While we may not get downpours and thunderstorms, off and on showers begin early in the day and last through the afternoon, evening, and overnight. There will be some dry time mixed in throughout the rain showers, but it will be a wet afternoon for most.