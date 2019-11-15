The Latest: Bolivia’s new leaders break ties with Venezuela

Bolivia’s interim President Jeanine Anez looks up during a press conference in La Paz, Bolivia, Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. Anez, a Senate deputy leader who claimed the interim presidency, is moving to establish authority in the turbulent country. She announced on Thursday that Morales, who resigned Sunday after allegations of election fraud, could not participate in elections again and criticized Mexico’s government for allowing Morales to rally support from Mexico City. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — The Latest on Bolivia’s political confrontation (all times local):

4:30 p.m.

Bolivia’s interim leadership says it has broken diplomatic ties with the government of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and ordered Cuban medical teams to leave Bolivia.

The announcement on Friday represents a turnaround in Bolivia’s foreign policy following the resignation of Evo Morales, a socialist who quit after a disputed election that sparked massive protests.

Karen Longaric, the foreign minister of Bolivia’s interim government, also says the country is leaving the Union of South American Nations, known by its Spanish acronym UNASUR. The group was set up in 2008 by Venezuela’s Hugo Chávez and other leftists to support regional integration efforts and counter U.S. influence in South America.

Longaric also says Bolivia is no longer a part of ALBA, a regional group that espouses socialist ideology.

___

12:25 p.m.

Bolivia’s interim leader says Evo Morales will have to “answer to justice for electoral fraud” if he returns home.

Jeanine Áñez made the comment during a news conference Friday, a day after Morales insisted from asylum in Mexico that he remains the country’s legitimate president because his resignation was forced by the military and wasn’t formally accepted by Congress.

Añez was the top-ranking Senate opposition official when Morales resigned Sunday and says that the resignation of everyone else in the chain of succession left her with the presidency.

Morales left following massive demonstrations across the country alleging fraud in the Oct. 20 presidential election — irregularities certified by a team of auditors from the Organization of American States. Morales had claimed victory in his bid for a fourth term in office.

Áñez said Morales “left on his own. Nobody threw him out.”

___

1 a.m.

Bolivia’s interim leader says Evo Morales can’t run as a candidate in any new elections. That comes even as the ousted leader contends he is in fact still the president of the Andean country since its Legislative Assembly has yet to accept his resignation.

Bolivia is heading into uncharted territory, with lawmakers trying to reach a deal for new elections, protests raging in parts of the country and rival claims to the presidency.

Morales stepped down on Sunday at military prompting following nationwide protests over suspected vote-rigging in an Oct. 20 election in which he claimed to have won a fourth term in office. An Organization of American States audit of the vote found widespread irregularities.