It is the coldest start since last winter as many have temperatures in the teens with wind chills in the single digits. Cold air is pouring in from the north and we expect light snow showers to last through this morning thanks to that north wind off Lake Ontario leading to lingering lake-effect snow showers. Some breaks of sun may make today a bit more manageable.

Clearing skies tonight will again lead to lows in the teens. High pressure in the Mid Atlantic will send Tuesday's temperatures above freezing into the middle 30s with sunshine. A developing storm system west will move into the Great Lakes overnight into Wednesday. The path of this low looks to stay to our north and have minimal impact itself, but the wind change from south to west may have a major impact for some. Temperatures briefly spike to near 40° Wednesday before cold air moves over Lake Erie and Ontario and lake-effect snow showers fire up Wednesday night into Thursday. Those snow showers will build quickly east of the lakes and could have a major impact on Wyoming and Genessee Counties. A plowable snow is likely east of Lake Erie through Thursday.