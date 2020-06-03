Breaking News
Stadium-sized asteroid heading to Earth this week

by: Becky Willeke and Nexstar Media Wire

The agencies are holding a practice run in case an asteroid came hurtling toward us.

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) — NASA is keeping tabs on a massive asteroid that’s coming closer to Earth each day.

The space agency’s website has an asteroid watch section showing the next five approaches, which are expected in the next few days. 

The largest is estimated to be 1,100 feet wide, approximately the size of a football stadium. Named 2002 NN4, it is expected to come the closest to Earth on June 6. However, scientists don’t expect there to be a collision on Earth. Its closest approach will be 3,160,000 miles away. 

There are three others the size of a plane and one the size of a house also making their way toward Earth over the next few days. Scientists don’t believe there are any concerns from those asteroids either. The closest one is expected to come within 1,830,000 miles of Earth on Wednesday.

