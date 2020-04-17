South Africa’s shuttered storefronts a sign of economic pain

1  of  75
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First
County by County COVID-19 Counter
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Open For Business
Coronavirus: Facts First
Coronavirus: Facts First
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
County By County Coronavirus Tracker
Open For Business
Coronavirus: Facts First
Live, Interactice Map of Global Coronavirus Cases

South Africa’s shuttered storefronts a sign of economic pain

International

by: JEROME DELAY, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

A power tools repair shop remains closed in the Soweto township in Johannesburg, South Africa, Friday, April 17, 2020. Many small businesses considered non-essential risk shutting down for good as South Africa is under a strict five-week lockdown in a effort to fight the Coronavirus pandemic.(AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — It’s been more than three weeks since Moses equipped a kitchen, Yambu welded a gate and Mboni sold almost everything. For their shops and others on Soweto’s deserted Luthuli Street, it could be weeks, if ever, before they see business again.

South Africa has been on lockdown except for essential services to combat the coronavirus pandemic. If the results so far appear promising — crime at its lowest level in years, a downtown Johannesburg seemingly free of air pollution — there is a toll. Small businesses like these cannot operate.

There’s a Solly’s Electronics Store with no sign of Solly, and brightly painted signs with now-empty promises: “U call we deliver.” “Same day service.”

“Open.”

The biggest collateral damage in South Africa’s lockdown, which has been extended until the beginning of April, may very well be felt by the 2.5 million workers and business owners in the informal sector, which accounts for 36% of the country’s non-agricultural employment.

For many people living in overcrowded townships like Soweto and informal settlements, the coronavirus is a rich white man’s disease. Their main concern is putting food on the table.

And as lockdown settles in, the storefronts stay shut and food becomes a growing concern.

“Till death do us part,” the heart-painted undertaker’s shop says.

But it is padlocked, too.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss