1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Slovakia drug bust yields huge shipment of methamphetamines

International
Posted: / Updated:

In this handout photo taken in May, 2020, a custom officer walks past bags containing drugs. Authorities in Slovakia say they have seized 1.5 tons of methamphetamines, with an estimated street value of some 2 billion euros ($1.7 billion), which was being smuggled into the country and originated in Mexico. Officials said Tuesday July 7, 2020, that the drugs were found at the end of May with the help of Hutch, a service dog employed by the country’s financial administration, after customs officials became suspicious about the contents of two large metal containers for transporting liquids. (AP Photo/HO Photo by Slovakia’s Custom Office)

County by County COVID-19 Counter
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Open For Business
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
County By County Coronavirus Tracker
Open For Business
Live, Interactice Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia has seized 1.5 tons of methamphetamines, with an estimated street value of some 2 billion euros ($2.26 billion), which was being smuggled into the country and originated in Mexico, officials said Thursday.

The seizure was described by Slovak authorities as the country’s largest-ever.

Officials said that the drugs were found at the end of May with the help of Hutch, a service dog employed by the country’s financial administration, after customs officials became suspicious about the contents of two large metal containers for transporting liquids.

The shipment arrived in Slovakia by way of a Croatian port and is thought to have been destined to be sold throughout the European Union.

Inspectors drilled holes at the bottom of the tanks and found large amounts of a white crystalline substance later identified as methamphetamine.

Slovakia’s National Criminal Agency is investigating the case.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss