Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Singer Tom Meighan leaves Kasabian amid ‘personal issues’

International
Posted: / Updated:
Tom Meighan

FILE – In this Saturday, Aug. 22, 2015 file photo, Tom Meighan from British band, Kasabian performs on stage during V Festival 2015 at Hylands Park in Chelmsford, Essex, England. British rockers Kasabian said in a statement Monday July 6, 2020, that frontman Tom Meighan has left the band to deal with personal issues. (Photo by Jonathan Short/Invision/AP, File)

LONDON (AP) — Frontman Tom Meighan has left British rockers Kasabian to deal with “personal issues,” the band said Monday.

Kasabian said in a statement that Meighan “is stepping down from the band by mutual consent. Tom has struggled with personal issues that have affected his behavior for quite some time and now wants to concentrate all his energies on getting his life back on track.”

Founded in the English city of Leicester in 1997, Kasabian released its self-titled first album in 2004 and became one of the U.K.’s biggest live and recorded acts. The band has released six albums and headlined Glastonbury and other major music festivals.

A scheduled hometown show in Leicester in June was scuttled by the coronavirus pandemic.

Last month, Meighan said he was working on solo material but insisted the band was “still solid.”

