Ukraine’s cities stood under relentless Russian fire on Thursday, as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked NATO leaders gathered in Brussels to provide unlimited aid — including planes, tanks and other weapons — saying his country is “defending our common values.”

U.S. President Joe Biden and Western allies pledged new sanctions against Russia and more humanitarian aid for Ukraine, but their offers fell short of the more robust military assistance Zelenskyy requested. Western leaders suggested they were treading carefully to avoid escalating the conflict beyond Ukraine’s borders.

Ukraine also accused Moscow of forcibly taking thousands of civilians to Russia so they could be used as “hostages” to pressure a surrender. But Russia says it’s evacuating civilians of their own free will.

Here are some key things to know about the Russia-Ukraine conflict:

ARE UKRAINIANS BEING FORCED INTO RUSSIA?

Kyiv and Moscow gave conflicting accounts about how many people were being relocated to Russia and whether they were going by choice.

Lyudmyla Denisova, Ukraine’s ombudsperson, said 402,000 people, including 84,000 children, have been taken to Russia against their will.

Ukraine officials say Russian troops are confiscating passports from Ukrainian citizens then moving them to “filtration camps” in Ukraine’s separatist-controlled east before sending them to various distant, economically depressed areas in Russia.

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said 6,000 of those forced to Russia were from the devastated port city of Mariupol, and 15,000 more people in a section of Mariupol under Russian control have had their identifying documents confiscated.

The ministry said the Russians intend to “use them as hostages and put more political pressure on Ukraine.”

But the Kremlin has said those who have been relocated wanted to go to Russia. The country’s rebel-controlled eastern regions are predominantly Russian-speaking, and many people there have ties to Moscow.

Russian Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev said 384,000 people, including over 80,000 children, of the separatist-controlled Donetsk and Luhansk regions in eastern Ukraine have been evacuated to Russia since the war began.

Donetsk Region Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenk said residents in Mariupol have long been deprived of information and may be influenced by Russian lies.

WHAT’S HAPPENED AT THE NATO SUMMIT?

Zelensky addressed NATO leaders by video, insisting that Western leaders give Ukraine unlimited help against Russia, which is “without limits using its entire arsenal” against the country.

He said a tiny percentage of the warplanes and tanks controlled by NATO members could make the difference.

“We can’t just buy those,” Zelenskyy said. “When we will have all this, it will give us, just like you, 100% security.”

Western leaders didn’t meet all his requests, but pledged new sanctions against Russia and humanitarian aid. Biden said in a statement after the meeting: “We are committed to identifying additional equipment, including air defense systems, to help Ukraine.”

Finland announced it would send more military equipment to Ukraine, and Belgium announced it will add one billion euros to its defense budget in response to Russia’s invasion.

Separately, the White House announced the U.S. would welcome 100,000 Ukrainian refugees and provide an additional $1 billion in food, medicine, water and other supplies.

Biden said at a news conference that NATO has “never been more united than it is today.”

WHAT IS HAPPENING ON THE BATTLEFIELD?

Ukraine’s navy said Thursday that it sank a large landing ship near the port city of Berdyansk that had been used to supply Russian forces with armored vehicles.

Photos and video after the naval attack showed fire and thick plumes of smoke. Russian TV reported earlier this week that the ship, Orsk, was the first Russian warship to enter Berdyansk. The port was going to be used to deliver military equipment for the Russians, the report said.

Ukraine also claimed two more ships were damaged and a 3,000-ton fuel tank was destroyed when the Orsk was sunk, causing a fire that spread to nearby ammunition supplies.

Russia claimed to have taken the eastern town of Izyum after fierce fighting.

A local government official in the northern city of Chernihiv said a “catastrophe” is unfolding as Russian troops deliberately target food stores.

City council secretary Olexander Lomako estimated that more than 130,000 people are left in the city out of a pre-war population of 285,000 but that Ukraine remains in full control, saying the “Ukrainian flag waves here.” He said the city’s ancestors never thought of surrendering to enemies.

“Our generation follows their example. We defend ourselves, whatever it costs us. And we will keep standing. I want the whole world to know,” he said.

HOW IS THE WEST CRACKING DOWN ON RUSSIA?

Western nations continuedto crank up the cost of war for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Even as the Russian stock market opened to limited trading Thursday, the Group of Seven leaders announced they are restricting the Russian Central Bank’s use of gold.

The U.S., meanwhile, announced a new round of sanctions targeting 48 state-owned defense companies, 328 members of the Duma, Russia’s lower parliament, and dozens of Russian elites. The White House said the efforts were aimed at blunting Russia’s ability to use its international reserves to prop up the economy and fund the war.

Britain on Thursday sanctioned 65 more companies and individuals over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The targets include Russia’s largest private bank and a woman the British government said was the stepdaughter of Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

WHAT HAS THE AP DIRECTLY WITNESSED OR CONFIRMED?

Shelling was heard in the northern part of Kharkiv on Thursday afternoon, and AP journalists saw an ambulance collecting four bodies near the remnants of rockets. Smoke billowed from residential neighborhoods. At least one house was destroyed.

In the western city of Lviv, church bells rang out shortly before sunset in a coordinated call for a no-fly zone over Ukraine. At the top of a cathedral, white-smocked volunteers pulled on ropes to set a huge bell swinging. Afterward, one man pointed to a coffin resting against a wall of the bell tower amid the growing darkness. “For Putin,” he said with a smile.

WHAT ABOUT WAR CRIMES?

Dozens of nations met Thursday in The Hagueto pledge support for the International Criminal Court’s investigation into whether Russia committed war crimes in Ukraine.

Britain said before the meeting that it was boosting its support for the ICC’s Ukraine probe with extra funds and specialist staff. France announced it will provide magistrates, investigators and experts and 500,000 euros ($550,000) in extra funding.

British Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said the meeting was important to show support to a prosecution office that has often been stretched financially. Raab said the meeting also sends a message that these 38 countries “will not stand for impunity in Ukraine.” He said Russian leaders, whether in Moscow or commanders on the ground in Ukraine, will be held to account if they commit war crimes.

The meeting came a day after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the Biden administration madea formal determinationthat Russian troops have committed war crimes. The U.S. is not a member state of the ICC, but could still help gather evidence against Russian forces.

WHAT ARE UKRAINIAN REFUGEES SAYING?

Some of the more than3.5 million people who have fled Ukraine have shared nightmarish stories of death, destruction and the painful separation from loved ones.

Natalia Savchenko, 37, arrived in Medyka, Poland, on Wednesday and said the situation in the eastern city of Kharkiv is “terrible.” She said there is no electricity or water, and children are not being given medicine or food.

“People are being killed day and night. They are shooting with everything they have,” she said.

—-

