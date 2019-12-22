Queen Elizabeth II attends church; Philip still in hospital

In this undated photo provided by Buckingham Palace, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince George smile as they prepare special Christmas puddings in the Music Room at Buckingham Palace, London, as part of the launch of The Royal British Legion’s Together at Christmas initiative. (Chris Jackson/Buckingham Palace via AP)

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II attended church near her rural retreat Sunday as her husband Prince Philip spent his second night in a London hospital.

Palace officials have not provided an update on the 98-year-old prince’s condition following the announcement Friday that he was being admitted to King Edward VII Hospital as a precautionary measure due to a pre-existing condition.

It is not clear if Philip will be released in time to join the rest of the royal family for Christmas at Sandringham, the queen’s country estate in Norfolk.

The queen has not altered her holiday routine and went to church Sunday as normal. The royal family is expected to attend another service on Christmas morning.

Buckingham Palace released a special holiday photo showing the queen making Christmas desserts with her son, Prince Charles, her grandson Prince William and her great-grandson Prince George. They are, respectively, the first, second and third-in-line for the British throne.