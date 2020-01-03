Prominent South Sudan activist pardoned but not yet freed

FILE – In this Tuesday, June 11, 2019 file photo, prominent South Sudanese activist and economist Peter Biar Ajak prepares to embrace his wife Nyathon Hoth Mai, left, as she weeps after he was sentenced to two years in prison, in a courtroom in the capital Juba, South Sudan. A lawyer said Friday, Jan 3, 2020 that the prominent South Sudan activist and economist has not been freed from prison despite being pardoned in a presidential decree. (AP Photo/Sam Mednick, File)

A lawyer says a prominent South Sudan activist and economist has not been freed from prison despite being pardoned in a presidential decree.

The lawyer said Friday that the decree issued Thursday evening must be implemented.

Human rights groups and others had protested the arrest in 2018 without government explanation.

He later was accused of threatening the security of the state.

South Sudan’s justice and interior ministries were processing the presidential order pardoning some 30 inmates on Friday.