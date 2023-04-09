BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — A peaceful protest supporting democracy in Israel was held Sunday afternoon in Brighton, echoing protests across the globe in recent weeks.

Organizers like Sharon Shafrir said the protests come in response to Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plans to tighten controls on the country’s Supreme Court.

The group at Twelve Corners Plaza said that what’s happening in Israel will have a direct impact on the local Israeli community, too.

“I’m an American citizen, I’m an Israeli citizen, I’m a local resident of Brighton and I’m an active member of the Jewish community in Rochester,” Shafrir said. “And I’m very much so concerned about how things are evolving in Israel.”

Many of the protests internationally are affiliated with a global group called UnXeptable: Saving the Israeli Democracy.

One of Netanyahu’s proposals effectively gives the government control over judges’ appointments. Another would allow parliament to overrule many decisions of the court.

“Today’s Easter, we’re celebrating Easter and all these wonderful things that happen in Israel,” Shafrir said. “This co-existence of religions will cease to have the freedom of doing all of that.”

Shafrir went on to name some connections the greater Rochester region has with Israel. From the local high school student exchange programs to the City of Rochester’s own sister city in Rehovot, Israel, Shafrir says events unfolding internationally do affect people living in the states.

“Even the University has ties with Israeli academic institutions and I see that it’s […] unavoidable to speak out and to see the impact it will have on our community as well,” she said.

Shafrir adds this is the fourth time the group held peaceful protests at Twelve Corners Plaza and the 14th week of protests, worldwide.

In Israel, the government is accusing activist judges of increasingly usurping the role of parliament. They take the position that the overhaul proposals are needed to restore a proper balance between the judiciary and elected politicians.