ROME (AP) — The Vatican says Pope Francis has canceled his participation in a yearly Mass and procession next weekend due to ongoing knee pain.

But the pope says he does hope to celebrate a special Mass at the Vatican on July 3 for Rome’s Congolese community.

That’s to make up for the fact that he had to bow out of a planned pilgrimage to Congo.

Francis has canceled several events this year due to the strained ligaments in his right knee that have made walking and standing difficult.

He has been using a wheelchair for over a month and last week announced he had to cancel his planned July 2-7 trip to Africa.

On Sunday he apologized to the faithful there and asked for prayers so the trip can be rescheduled quickly.