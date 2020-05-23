Polish opposition sees double standards in distancing rules

1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First
County by County COVID-19 Counter
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Open For Business
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
County By County Coronavirus Tracker
Open For Business
Live, Interactice Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute

Polish opposition sees double standards in distancing rules

International

by: MONIKA SCISLOWSKA, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Police, wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus, detain independent candidate in Poland’s presidential election, Pawel Tanajno, center, during a small protest of business people opposing coronavirus lockdown measures, in Warsaw, Poland, Saturday, May 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Police in Poland on Saturday called on a small protest by business people to disperse because of a ban on large gatherings and the need to keep social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic .

The protest, demanding an end to an anti-COVID-19 lockdown, was attended by a few dozen people in downtown Warsaw. It was led by an independent candidate in Poland’s trouble-ridden presidential election, running against incumbent President Andrzej Duda.

The election was planned for May 10 but was delayed amid political and legislative confusion in midst of the pandemic. The new date for the vote has not been officially announced yet, but the government suggests it will be held June 28.

The independent candidate, Pawel Tanajno, a businessman, was taken to a police car and had his documents checked.

The protesters, wearing face masks because of the pandemic, demanded that the government lift restrictions imposed on businesses in the fight against the new coronavirus. They carried banners with the Polish colors of white and red, some with text calling for the end of the government of the right-wing Law and Justice party.

Large numbers of police separated reporters from the protest.

Some opposition lawmakers and government critics noted that police did not intervene earlier Saturday when Duda was meeting with people in a crowded open-air market on a campaign stop in Garwolin, near Warsaw.

For his part, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki was forced to explain why he could be seen in photos with three other people at a restaurant Friday, without protective masks.

He said the distancing was “advised, but is not an order.”

With a population of some 38 million, Poland has reported almost 21,000 coronavirus cases, and nearly 1,000 deaths.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss