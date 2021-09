ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department are investigating a murder-suicide that occurred late Saturday morning on Upton Park. The incident took place at Wesley Gardens Nursing Home at around 10 a.m.

The RPD says a man in his 80s was visiting his life partner at Wesley Gardens. The woman being visited was in her 80s, as well, and has been a resident at the facility for a couple of weeks.