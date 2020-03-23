Ontario and Quebec to close all non-essential businesses

Live Now
White House coronavirus task force to give Monday briefing
1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Coronavirus Resources

County by County COVID-19 Counter

Rochester Takeout & Delivery Guide

Coronavirus: Facts First

Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases

Ontario and Quebec to close all non-essential businesses

International

by: ROB GILLIES, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses Canadians on the COVID-19 situation from Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on Monday, March 23, 2020. Trudeau says “enough is enough. Go home and stay home.” Trudeau says staying at home is a duty and the government will enforce it if necessary. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO (AP) — Canada’s most populous province said Monday that non-essential businesses must close for at least 14 days starting at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday in efforts to stem the new coronavirus pandemic.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he will release the list of businesses that will be allowed to stay open, but food will remain on the grocery store shelves and people will still have access to medication.

Ford also acknowledged students will not going back to school on April 6, the date initially set for a return to classes.

The French-speaking province of Quebec also ordered all non-essential businesses to close until April 13.

“Effectively, Quebec will be on pause for the next three weeks,” Quebec Premier Francois Legault said.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said earlier Monday that images of people out enjoying the sunshine in large groups was “extremely concerning,” and said, “Enough is enough. Go home and stay home.”

Trudeau said staying at home is a duty and said the government will enforce it if necessary. He said those who are not doing their part are putting at risk everyone else, including the eventual recovery of the economy and the well-being of millions of Canadians.

Trudeau also endorsed the decision by the Canadian Olympic Committee to not send athletes to the Tokyo Olympics unless they’re postponed for a year.

He also said Canada had won approval to send more planes to bring Canadians home from Peru, Morocco, Spain, Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala.

Trudeau made the comments outside his residence while in self isolation after his wife tested positive for the virus.

The prime minister so far resisted the idea of putting into place the federal equivalent, the Emergencies Act, saying Monday that since it requires taking power out of the hands of the provinces, there needs to be a discussion with them first.

Canada had at least 2,035 confirmed cases and more than 20 deaths as of Monday.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss