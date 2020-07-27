North Korea declares emergency over suspected virus case

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poles are bitterly divided over steps being taken by the right-wing government to leave the Istanbul Convention, a European treaty against domestic violence, claiming it promotes gender “ideology” and links violence to religion.

Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro said earlier that he would formally ask the Ministry of Family on Monday to start preparations for Poland's exit from the convention, an initiative of the Council of Europe, the continent's leading human rights organization. It was not clear when an official withdrawal notice would be filed.