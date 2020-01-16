Muslim millennial’s site dispels stereotypes for millions

The MuslimGirl.com website was started by a New Jersey teenager in her bedroom as a way to defy Muslim stereotypes after 9/11.
A decade later, Amani Al-Khatahtbeh has built it into an online magazine with a global audience.
The site covers everything from how it feels to be the only woman wearing a hijab at a kickboxing class, to beauty tips and stories of teenagers fighting Islamophobia.
Last year, the domain that once cost $7 had more than 2 million hits.
She says the site is the biggest English-language online platform for Muslim women voices.