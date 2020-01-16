Muslim millennial’s site dispels stereotypes for millions

In this Dec. 20, 2019, photo, Amani Al-Khatahtbeh, founder of MuslimGirl.com, sits for an interview inside her family’s video game and electronic store business in Somerville, N.J. Al-Khatahtbeh started the website as a way to defy Muslim stereotypes after 9/11. A decade later, Al-Khatahtbeh has built it into an online magazine with a global audience. (AP Photo/Emily Leshner)

The MuslimGirl.com website was started by a New Jersey teenager in her bedroom as a way to defy Muslim stereotypes after 9/11.

A decade later, Amani Al-Khatahtbeh has built it into an online magazine with a global audience.

The site covers everything from how it feels to be the only woman wearing a hijab at a kickboxing class, to beauty tips and stories of teenagers fighting Islamophobia.

Last year, the domain that once cost $7 had more than 2 million hits.

She says the site is the biggest English-language online platform for Muslim women voices.