Muslim millennial’s site dispels stereotypes for millions

International

The MuslimGirl.com website was started by a New Jersey teenager in her bedroom as a way to defy Muslim stereotypes after 9/11.

A decade later, Amani Al-Khatahtbeh has built it into an online magazine with a global audience.

The site covers everything from how it feels to be the only woman wearing a hijab at a kickboxing class, to beauty tips and stories of teenagers fighting Islamophobia.

Last year, the domain that once cost $7 had more than 2 million hits.

She says the site is the biggest English-language online platform for Muslim women voices.

