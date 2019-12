Police officers guard the parliament building in Podgorica, Montenegro, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, during a protest against a proposed law regarding religious communities and property. The Serbian Orthodox Church says the law will strip it of its property, including medieval monasteries and churches. The government has denied that. (AP Photo/Risto Bozovic)

Police have prevented several hundred people from rallying outside Montenegro’s parliament against a proposed law regarding religious communities and property.

Lawmakers are debating the bill Thursday. The draft law says religious communities would need to produce evidence of ownership from before 1918, when Montenegro joined a Balkan kingdom.

The Serbian Orthodox Church says the law will strip it of its property, including medieval monasteries and churches.

The government has denied that.