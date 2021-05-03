Manchester United fans protest club’s owner, the Glazer family

UNITED KINGDOM, (AP/WROC) — An Anti-ownership protest in the United Kingdom has ties to the Rochester area.

Manchester United fans stormed their team’s stadium before Sunday’s match against Liverpool to demand the Glazer Family Ownership sell the club.

The unprecedented cancelation of a game in the world’s richest soccer league due to fan protests is the culmination of long-running anger against the American owners that began with a 2005 leveraged takeover that loaded debt onto the club. But the wrath of supporters has boiled over in the two weeks since the New York Stock Exchange listed club was part of the failed European Super League breakaway that collapsed amid a groundswell of condemnation.

The Glazers are originally from Rochester. Long-running anger has boiled over after the Glazers were part of the failed attempt to take the team into a separate European Super League.

“With the Glazers, it’s been a long time coming. Obviously, we’ve had our heritage that they’ve taken away. It’s not just about the Super League, but just in general,” Man U fans said at the protest.

Although the protest had been announced in advance, the stadium forecourt on Sir Matt Busby Way was still able to be accessed by thousands of fans — many chanting “We want Glazers out” as flares were set off.

The crowd was only dispersed after baton-wielding police and officers on horseback charged fans as clashes erupted under a shower of flying glass bottles about 20 minutes before the game was due to have started. Two police officers were injured and one required emergency treatment for a “significant slash wound to his face” after being attacked with a bottle, the Manchester force said.

United said the game was postponed “due to safety and security considerations around the protest” after discussions with police, authorities and the league.

The Glazer family has owned the team since 2005. They also own the Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.