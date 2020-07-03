1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Man who crashed gate where Trudeau lives had several weapons

International

by: ROB GILLIES, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
TORONTO (AP) — Canadian police said Friday an armed man who this week crashed his truck through a gate on the grounds where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau lives had several weapons. Police earlier identified the suspect as a member of Canada’s armed forces.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police Deputy Commissioner Mike Duheme declined to name the suspect or talk about his motivation. The man has a bail hearing Friday. Police, who said he’s facing multiple charges, believe he was acting alone.

Police said the man crashed his truck through the gate at 6:30 a.m. Thursday. The truck was disabled and the suspect was spotted with a rifle before being contained in a greenhouse on the sprawling property. Police began talking to him and he was arrested two hours later.

Trudeau lives on the grounds of the property where Canada’s governor general resides. The post of governor general, currently held by Julie Payette, is a mostly ceremonial position. Payette also was not at the home at the time.

Trudeau, his wife and three children live in a cottage on the property because the prime minister’s traditional residence is in disrepair.

“This was something that no one wants to hear, that someone entered your home,” Trudeau said. “I want to extend my sincere thanks to the RCMP and the Ottawa police service that did a remarkable job in ensuring that there were not injuries.”

Trudeau declined further comment.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

