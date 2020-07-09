1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Mali leader promises court changes in bid to quell protests

by: BABA AHMED, Associated Press

FILE – In this Sept. 25, 2019, file photo, Mali’s President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly, at the United Nations headquarters. In a televised midnight speech, Keita promised early Thursday, July 9, 2020, to reform the country’s constitutional court in a bid to quell another round of protests calling for his resignation. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — In a televised midnight speech, Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita promised early Thursday to reform the country’s constitutional court in a bid to quell another round of protests calling for his resignation.

The change to the court’s makeup is among the demands being sought by Keita’s opponents, who already have taken to the streets twice in recent weeks in a show of his mounting unpopularity. Another demonstration was scheduled for Friday.

It was not immediately clear whether the 75-year-old president’s overtures would satisfy opposition leaders who also have called for the National Assembly to be dissolved among other demands.

“In the hours and days to come, the constitutional court will be reconvened and put into operation as soon as possible,” Keita said in his address.

The court is at the heart of the growing political dispute because it declared official results after legislative elections were held in April. Several dozen candidates maintain the court’s official results differed from polling station tallies.

A mission from the regional bloc known as ECOWAS already has suggested the government re-hold elections in the localities where results are contested.

The opposition also has been fueled by anger over the Malian government’s inability to quell violence in the north more than seven years after a French-led military operation ousted Islamic extremists from power. The army has suffered a wave of deadly attacks over the past year on its outposts.

Keita, who is due to step down in 2023, became president the year after Mali’s president of a decade was overthrown in a coup. That crisis created a power vacuum that allowed the Islamic insurgency to take hold in Mali’s north. The coup leader later handed over power to a civilian transitional government but only after international pressure to do so.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

