ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — On Wednesday afternoon, Microsoft said they uncovered ‘stealthy and targeted malicious activity’ by China with the aim of attacking critical US infrastructure.

Cyber security expert Paul Robinson with Tempus Network LLC says since mid-2021, there has been major Chinese state-sponsored infiltration into critical US infrastructure across the nation.

This pertains to telecommunications, electric, and oil and gas. Robinson said these hackers were looking to cause damage to some of these sites. The New York Times reported that one of the attacks set off an alarm on the island of Guam, which houses critical US military bases and troops.

“Cyberwarfare has been going on for many years now,” said Robinson. But when it comes to cybersecurity, any time something is plugged into the Internet there is always some kind of risk and vulnerability. “It’s virtually impossible to keep up with these vulnerabilities,” he said.

Robinson said the definition of warfare has evolved.

“It’s not just tanks and guns and fighter jets and things like that. It’s taken a very quick turn,” he said. He said this kind of shutdown can cause all sorts of chaos.

“If our electrical grid is shut down, what does that look like with no electricity for two weeks? Or if our telecommunications are shut down?” he asked. He said the impact could be catastrophic and really impact American life.

“There’s going to be a lot of misinformation that’s going to follow up from this in the next 12-24 hours. A lot of fear-mongering. We have to take this seriously. This is a very major attack,” he said. Adding: “Thank God we found it. It was a little late but at least we found it.”