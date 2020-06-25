1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Luis Varela, former AP sports correspondent, dies at 82

by: ERIC NÚÑEZ, Associated Press

In this 2018 photo provided by the Varela family, former Associated Press sports writers Luis Varela smiles for the camera in Puerto Rico. His son Luis Varela said his father died on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at a hospital in Ponce, Puerto Rico, from complications after a bowel surgery. (Luis Varela via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Luis Rigoberto Varela, who worked nearly 40 years as a correspondent for the now defunct Spanish desk of The Associated Press in Puerto Rico and covered five Olympics and numerous international sports events, has died. He was 82.

His son told the AP that Varela died late Tuesday at a hospital in Ponce, a southern coastal city in Puerto Rico, after facing complications from a June 11 intestinal surgery.

“We’re very sad, but we’re also very satisfied and moved by all the support,” said his son, also named Luis Varela. “He lived a full life, well lived.”

Varela left his native Cuba in 1958 and settled in Puerto Rico, where he started a nearly six-decade career in journalism. His specialty was sports, particularly baseball, track and field, basketball and volleyball. He also had a program — Sports Trench — on the Catholic Radio station.

He served as a mentor to AP colleagues in Puerto Rico and around the region.

“I never saw someone so passionate about their profession. He lived for journalism,” said Pablo Elías Giussani, former editor of the AP’s Spanish service. “He was a sports encyclopedia.”

Varela covered the 1976 Olympics in Montreal, 1980 in Moscow, 1984 in Los Angeles, 1996 in Atlanta and 2000 in Sydney.

He received several recognitions for his work and was admitted into the Puerto Rico Sports Hall of Fame in 2010.

“He had great prestige,” said former AP colleague Sergio Carrasco. “Athletes and managers would often call him to give him an exclusive.”

Varela is survived by his wife, María, with whom he was married 57 years, three children and four grandchildren.

