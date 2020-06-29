1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Lithuania lawmakers vote to remove disputed artificial beach

by: LIUDAS DAPKUS, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Lithuanian lawmakers voted Monday to remove an artificial beach in downtown Vilnius with some hailing the sandy spot as a way to chill out while others were outraged by its location — it sits on a historic square in front of the former KGB headquarters where Lithuanians were detained, tortured and executed for decades.

The 141-seat Seimas, or assembly, passed the law 78-11, saying the Lukiskes square must be reserved for “representative purposes.” The remaining lawmakers either abstained or were absent.

The move overturned a decision by the municipality administration in Vilnius, the Baltic country’s capital, which created the temporary recreation spot, dubbed “Open beach.”

Last week, Vilnius used approximately 300 cubic meters (10,600 cubic feet) of sand to create the artificial beach nearly 300 kilometers (about 185 miles) from the Baltic Sea. The place was fitted with sunbeds, parasols and “Beware of sharks” warning signs.

Formally, the adopted law makes the central Lukiskes Square the main historic square in Vilnius and said it should reflect the fights for independence and the memory of freedom fighters who lost their lives. The square is also where Lithuanian insurgents were executed in 1863-1864 during Tsarist Russia’s occupation of the country.

The artificial beach was an instant hit with families sitting on beach chairs and children building sandcastles, while others enjoyed the sunny summer weather next to public fountains.

After the vote, the city’s mayor said that the beach would stay despite the new law.

“Everybody will be able to enjoy it until the end of summer” Remigijus Simasius posted of Facebook. The plan was to keep it in place until September. However, it was unclear what would happen to it now.

The beach was criticized by lawmakers, including President Gitanas Nauseda who condemned the choice of the square for the beach. Opponents said the initiative was disrespectful to the memory of freedom fighters.

The ruling bloc of Peasant and Green Union, with the support of smaller parties, rushed through the bill, which gave special status to the central square in response to Vilnius’ beach initiative. Even the opposition conservatives supported the vote too.

The secret police’s former headquarters now houses a court of law and museum on the Soviet occupation that ended in 1991. On its walls, the building features the names of those who died there.

