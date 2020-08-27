Liberia war crimes suspect arrested in London

LONDON (AP) — A man has been arrested in London on suspicion of war crimes relating to the first and second Liberian civil wars between 1989 and 2003, British police said Thursday.

The Metropolitan Police said officers arrested the 45-year-old in southeast London and took him into custody at a police station.

Officers were searching an address in southeast London, and inquiries are ongoing. The man hasn’t been identified and no further details were immediately available.

The Liberian civil war raged from 1989 when Charles Taylor started an uprising in a bid to topple the government. A peace agreement led to the election of Taylor as president of Liberia in 1997, but a second civil war broke out in 1999. Taylor was forced into exile and later jailed for committing war crimes in neighboring Sierra Leone.

