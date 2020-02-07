Legion elects U.S. superior amid new abuse, cover-up crisis

Live Now
RCSD Superintendent Terry Dade gives update on budget crisis
1  of  221
Closings
ABC Head Start Agape Black Belt Center Albion Central Alfred State College Allendale Columbia Annie's Ark Aquinas Institute ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location Archangel School Avon Central Bermar Park DH Rochester Bishop Kearney Bloomfield Brighton Library Brighton Schools Brockport Central Browncroft Discovery Preschool Byron-Bergen Calvary Chapel Academy Canandaigua Canandaigua Day Hab Canandaigua Montessori CDS Monarch Charles Finney School Chili Public LIbrary Churchville-Chili Churchville-Chili Central School District Clyde-Savannah Cobblestone Arts Ctr. Colgate Divinity School Community Child Care Cornerstone Christian Acdmy. Creative Beginnings Child Care Dalton-Nunda Dansville Central Daystar Kids DDAWNY Family Committee Destiny School Dundee Central E. Palmyra Christian School East Henrietta DH Rochester East Irondequoit East Rochester Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastman Comm. Music School Eugenio Maria De Hostos Chrtr Exploration Elementary Charter School Fairport Central Fairport Public Library Faith Church- Brighton Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes Tech. & Career Finger Lakes WIC Fit by Five (Penfield) Fitzsimmons Dance Factory FLCC FLDDSO Cornerstone IEF FLDDSO Wayne Co.DH(Newark) Friendship Children's Ctr. Gananda Central Gates Chili Central Gateway Nursery School of Fairport Generations C. C. (Irond.) Generations C. C.(Stenson St.) Generations C.C.(St. John's) Generations C.C.(St. Mike's) Genesee Comm. Charter Geneseo Central Geneva City Schools GiGi's Playhouse Rochester Greece Assembly of God Greece Central Greece Christian Greece Montessori Gymnastics Training Ctr. Harley School Henrietta Public Library Henrietta Senior Center Hillel School Hillside Halpern Day Treatment Hilltop Industries Hilton Central Hochstein-Rochester Holley Central Holy Cross School Honeoye Central Honeoye Falls-Lima Hope Christian Preschool Hope Hall Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Ibero-American Action League Jewish Community Center Kendall Central Keuka College Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Kreative Kids Zone Childcare Center Lima Christian Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Livonia Central Lollypop Farm LVCO OFA SNP Lyndonville Central Lyons Central School District Marcus Whitman Marion Central Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. MCNS Preschool McQuaid Jesuit Meals-on-Wheels Wayne County Medina Central Mendon Child Care Center Metro Park DH Rochester Midlakes Education Ctr. Monroe BOCES #1 Monroe BOCES #2 Monroe Community Coll. Montessori School-Roch. Mosaic Health Lyons Mount Morris Naples Central Nazareth Elementary School New Life Ministries Newark Education Ctr. Newark Schools Newman Riga Library Norman Howard North Rose-Wolcott Northern Star Occupational Health Northside Christian Academy Northstar Christian Northstar Christian Daycare OASIS Ontario Co. Office for the Aging Ontario County Justice Coalition Orleans Co. Christian OSHER at RIT Palmyra-Macedon Parma Public Library Pearce Church Penfield Penfield Public Library Penfield United Methodist Preschl Penfield Village Nursery School Penn Yan School District Phelps-Clifton Springs Pinnacle Lutheran School Pittsford Central R Community Bikes R.M.S.C. Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Red Jacket Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roberts Wesleyan Coll. Roch. Academy Charter School Roch. ChildFirst Network Roch. Hearing & Speech Ctr. Roch. School for the Deaf Rochester City & Charter Rochester E.O.C. Rochester Koinonia Reunion Rochester Public Library Romulus Central Roosevelt Children's Ctr. Rush Nursery School Rush-Henrietta Central School District Saint Kateri School School of the Holy Childhood Seneca Falls Seneca Falls Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. ShiftDiff LLC Sodus Central Sodus Offices Spencerport Central Spiritus Christi Church St. Agnes Sch. Avon St. Ambrose Academy St. John Bosco St. John Neumann School St. John of Roch. St. John's Lutheran-Farmington St. Lawrence School St. Martin de Porres Parish St. Mary's School(Canandaigua) St. Patrick's Preschool-Victor St. Pius X School St. Rita's School St. Thomas' Episcopal Church St. Vincent de Paul Society Susan B.Anthony House Temple B'rith Kodesh Temple Beth El The Blessing Room Food Pantry Trinity Lamb Preschool Trinity Montessori Twelve Corners Presbyterian Church-Brighton Urban Choice Charter School Veterans Outreach Center Victor Central Victor Farmington Library Villa of Hope School Vincent's Treasure Trove W-FL PTECH at Newark Waterloo Central Wayland-Cohocton Central Wayne Central Wayne Education Ctr. Wayne Tech & Career Ctr. Webster Central Webster Montessori & W/A Wells College West Irondequoit Central School District WFL-BVTOO Wheatland-Chili Williamson Central Y. W. C. P. Charter School Yates Office Aging-Transportation Yates-Meals on Wheels

Legion elects U.S. superior amid new abuse, cover-up crisis

International

by: NICOLE WINFIELD, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Legion of Christ religious order, discredited years ago by its pedophile founder, has elected an American priest as its new superior as it seeks to recover from new sex abuse and cover-up scandals that have renewed calls for it to be disbanded.

The Rev. John Connor, 51, is the first American to lead the Mexico-based order. His election Thursday was a sign that the Legion’s heavily Mexican hierarchy realized it needed to send a signal that it is changing course, 10 years after it first promised reform.

Among Legion priests, Connor is seen as a reformer. But he has also been accused of mishandling a case of a priest accused by several women of crossing physical and emotional boundaries in the U.S. The priest was only recently removed from ministry even though initial reports about his behavior were received in 2017.

Connor, who has been in charge of the Legion in North America since 2014, has apologized for those who were hurt. And he has acknowledged that the Legion overall has not handled abuse cases properly and must now “wade through the sins of our past” to try to regain the trust of the faithful.

The Vatican took the Legion over in 2010 after determining that its late founder, the Rev. Marcial Maciel, sexually abused at least 60 seminarians, fathered at least three children, and built a cult-like order to hide his crimes.

The papal delegate named to run the Legion, the late Cardinal Velasio De Paolis, was given broad powers to purify the order of Maciel’s toxic influences and renew it. But during four years of reform, De Paolis focused on rewriting the order’s constitutions and refused to reopen covered-up cases of sex abuse involving other Legion priests.

Those cases are now coming to light, casting doubts on the Vatican’s reform. Victims have lashed out at how they have been ignored; former members have revealed their own cases of psychological abuses at the hands of Legion priests still in power. The Mexican bishops conference has demanded change. And even onetime supporters have questioned whether the Vatican shouldn’t have suppressed the order 10 years ago when the option was on the table.

“I am starting to reevaluate my hope that the Legion can be reformed,” the U.S. moral theologian Janet E. Smith wrote this week in the National Catholic Register.

Connor was elected during a weekslong assembly of Legion leaders from around the world, which has been dominated by the new abuse crisis. A focus of discussions was a Dec. 21 in-house report that found 33 Legion priests and 71 seminarians had abused minors, in addition to Maciel and his 60 victims. A third of the abuser priests were themselves victims of abuse.

The Legion has now vowed to be more focused on survivors. It previously mounted a yearslong campaign to discredit Maciel’s original victims and delayed compensating those who came forward in 2018.

In its statement announcing Connor’s election, the Legion said it was committed to charting a new course, “with hearts and minds focused on the victims,… to analyze the magnitude of the damage done, the intensity of the suffering inflicted, the causes, and the consequences.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss