Leaked footage shows grim conditions in Iran’s Evin prison

In this undated frame grab taken from video shared with The Associated Press by a self-identified hacker group called “The Justice of Ali,” a guard looks at surveillance screens taken over by the group, at Evin prison in Tehran, Iran. The alleged hackers said the release of the footage was an effort to show the grim conditions at the prison, known for holding political prisoners and those with ties abroad who are often used as bargaining chips in negotiations with the West. The caption on the screens reads in Farsi: “Cyberattack: Evin prison is a stain on (Iranian President Ebrahim) Raisi’s black turban and white beard. General protest until the freedom of political prisoners.” (The Justice of Ali via AP)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An online account describing itself as a group of hackers has shared footage of Iran’s notorious Evin prison with The Associated Press.

The footage shows guards beating prisoners and other poor conditions at the prison known for housing political prisoners and those with ties abroad, who are often used as bargaining chips in negotiations with the West.

Four former prisoners of Evin prison, as well as an Iranian human rights activist abroad, say the video resembles areas of the facility in northern Tehran.

Iran’s mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the video leak.