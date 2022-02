ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Parents have a new tool to keep their young children safe. Pharmaceutical company Pfizer said it has given the FDA data on a two-dose vaccine regimen for children six months through four years old. The doses are one-tenth of an adult’s dose and would be given three weeks apart.

Pfizer’s request for emergency use authorization of its vaccine means one of the nation’s youngest age groups would be eligible for shots as soon as the end of this month.