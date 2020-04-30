1  of  75
Kosovo president nominates new prime minister candidate

International
Posted: / Updated:

PRISTINA, Koovo (AP) — Kosovo’s president on Thursday nominated Avdullah Hoti of the center-right Democratic League of Kosovo, or LDK, to replace the acting prime minister.

President Hashim Thaci made the announcement on the 44-year-old Hoti after LDK leader Isa Mustafa made assurances that “the party has the majority of the votes at the Assembly (the parliament) to form the new government.”

The new government needs at least 61 votes in the 120-seat parliament to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, the outgoing Self-Determination party, or Vetevendosje!, has filed a complaint at the Constitutional Court, saying Thaci’s decree is unconstitutional. It claims it is the only party entitled to form a new Cabinet and if it fails, the country should go to an early general election.

The court is unlikely to hold a meeting before Monday because Friday is a national holiday.

Arben Gashi, the LDK’s parliamentary group head, said he has asked for an extraordinary session to be held on Saturday.

The LDK finished second with 28 seats in last year’s election after acting Prime Minister Albin Kurti’s Self-Determination Movement. The LDK has formed a coalition with two other smaller political parties and secured the votes of minority lawmakers to reach the required number.

Kurti’s government collapsed in March after only 50 days in power, losing a no-confidence vote initiated by the LDK, his junior governing coalition partner at the time, following disagreements.

Kosovo was part of Serbia until an 1998-1999 armed uprising by the ethnic Albanian majority triggered a bloody Serb crackdown. That prompted a NATO bombing campaign against Serbia to force its troops out of Kosovo in 1999.

Serbia refuses to recognize Kosovo’s 2008 declaration of independence.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

