ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Coronation of King Charles III is on Saturday, May 6. The ceremony will be televised live on CBS, starting at 5 a.m.

This will be the first Coronation since Queen Elizabeth II was officially crowned in 1953. The traditions will all be the same, but experts say there will be some new additions as well.

News 8 spoke with SUNY Brockport Associate Professor of History, Dr. Angela Thompsell about the history of the ceremony, what to expect during the ceremony, as well as what’s new.

Dr. Thompsell says that King Charles III and his wife Camilla Parker-Bowles, who will be Queen Consort, will arrive to Westminster Abbey in the same carriage that late Queen Elizabeth II arrived to her Platinum Jubilee in.

The coronation itself will be a Christian service. Dr. Thompsell adds that it’s been tradition to have representatives from other religions present, but this will be the first time that they will actually participate in some parts of the ceremony.

“Controversially, in Britain, when there’s the homage to him, this used to be the Lords of the Relm who would come up and kneel on behalf of the people,” Dr. Thompsell says. “In an effort to make it more democratic in a sense, they’re inviting everyone viewing it to state their service to the King and to participate in that Oath of Homage to the King.”

She adds that this controversial change to the ceremony is an effort to make the service more modern.

Dr. Thompsell also adds, that because Britian is facing a cost of living crisis currently, although the service will be elaborate, it will be significantly toned down from when Queen Elizabeth II was crowned. This will result in fewer guests.