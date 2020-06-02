1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

Kenyans protest as police accused of killing homeless man

International

by: TOM ODULA, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

In this photo taken Monday, June 1, 2020, residents burn fires late at night on a street to protest the death of James Mureithi, a homeless man who protesters alleged was shot dead by police during the nightly dusk-to-dawn curfew established to curb the spread of the coronavirus, in the Mathare slum, or informal settlement, of Nairobi, Kenya. Hundreds of people in Mathare left their homes and burnt tires on the streets in the latest outrage over alleged police brutality, with a rights activist claiming that 19 Kenyans from low-income neighborhood have died from police actions in enforcing the curfew. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)

County by County COVID-19 Counter
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Open For Business
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
County By County Coronavirus Tracker
Open For Business
Live, Interactice Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Residents of a slum in Kenya’s capital have protested the death of a homeless man who they said was killed by police for violating a dusk-to-dawn curfew for the coronavirus.

Hundreds of people in Mathare left their homes and burnt tires on the streets Monday night in the latest outrage over alleged police brutality.

Dominic Njagi said he couldn’t understand why police shot his brother, 51-year-old James Mureithi.

“The pathologist I talked to said my brother was shot twice; one on the legs and the other on the chest,” Njagi told The Associated Press. “The pathologist said the chest wound was at close range.”

He said Mureithi was a university-educated automotive engineer who suffered a mental breakdown after divorcing his wife 10 years ago.

Police did not respond to a request for comment.

Local elder Stephen Wesonga said Mureithi was well-known in the slum as he used to walk around collecting recyclables to sell.

Rights activist Boniface Mwangi asserted that 19 Kenyans have died from police actions in enforcing the COVID-19 curfew, all from low-income neighborhoods.

He said the Kenyan deaths and the global protests over the killing of George Floyd in the U.S. show that “struggles against police brutality are the same everywhere.”

People are more afraid of the police than COVID-19, Mwangi said.

He said activists are planning demonstrations and had hesitated before because they feared arrest that could lead to six months in jail for illegal assembly — or 14 days in a quarantine facility.

A statement Tuesday by the Independent Policing Oversight Authority, established by Parliament, said 15 deaths and 31 incidents where people sustained injuries have been directly linked to actions of police officers during curfew enforcement.

The authority said it has dispatched teams to investigate another six deaths allegedly linked to the police since May 29, including that of Mureithi.

Also Tuesday, Kenya’s director of public prosecution ordered the arrest and prosecution of a police officer in the death of 13-year-old Yasin Hussein Moyo, who was shot dead while standing on his family’s balcony in March as police moved through his crowded neighborhood enforcing the curfew. Police at first said he was hit by a stray bullet.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Hoops

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss