Kenya has widespread power cut after tower collapse

Temperatures are starting to warm this evening. While you're probably reading that line with some skepticism, it remains a fact. Also a fact, it's still downright frigid out there. Rochester's wind chill hasn't topped 0 degrees for 24 consecutive hours, but that streak will be broken shortly as temperatures continue rising through the teens and eventually 20s overnight as southwesterly winds bring in milder air.

This will push any lake effect bands from Ontario well north of the region with only Lake Erie offering some peppering of flakes west of Rochester into the day tomorrow. Wednesday and Thursday will both feature a solid opportunity for temperatures to top the freezing mark (if only barely). This may be our last chance to top 32 degrees for awhile with another arctic air mass set to work in Thursday. A few snow showers will develop with this front into Thursday afternoon with winds shifting to the NNE Thursday night into Friday. There will likely be some limited lake flakes around Friday, but the more overwhelming issue will be the return of bitterly cold air. Temperatures Friday night will tumble into the single digits with wind chills again well below zero, cold enough that the NWS may have to again consider Wind Chill Advisories for the area.